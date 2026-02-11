Booth’s 25 help Samford knock off Wofford 97-80

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 25 points in Samford’s 97-80 victory over Wofford on Wednesday. Booth shot 9…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 25 points in Samford’s 97-80 victory over Wofford on Wednesday.

Booth shot 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (14-12, 7-6 Southern Conference). Cade Norris scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Dylan Faulkner had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 8 from the line.

The Terriers (17-9, 9-4) were led by Chace Watley, who posted 15 points. Brendan Rigsbee added 14 points for Wofford. Nils Machowski had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.