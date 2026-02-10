Booth and Samford host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Wofford Terriers (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-12, 6-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Wofford after Jadin Booth scored 28 points in Samford’s 69-49 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Samford has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Terriers have gone 9-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Samford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 78.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.7 Samford gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is averaging 20.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kahmare Holmes is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

