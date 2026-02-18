Blums scores 18 as Davidson downs Richmond 65-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Backup Roberts Blums scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Davidson held on to beat…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Backup Roberts Blums scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Davidson held on to beat Richmond 65-63 on Wednesday.

It was Blums’ first career double-double.

Josh Scovens scored 11 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Parker Friedrichsen had 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (16-10, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Aiden Argabright led the Spiders (14-13, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Richmond also got 15 points and three steals from AJ Lopez.

Davidson went into the half ahead of Richmond 35-24. Hunter Adam scored nine points in the half. Davidson used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an eight-point lead at 58-50 with 4:35 left in the half before finishing off the win.

