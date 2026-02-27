Live Radio
Bland scores 14, Saint Peter’s knocks off Manhattan 75-65

The Associated Press

February 27, 2026, 10:28 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland and Bryce Eaton each scored 14 points as Saint Peter’s beat Manhattan 75-65 on Friday night.

Bland added seven rebounds for the Peacocks (16-11, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Eaton went 6 of 12 from the field. TJ Robinson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Terrance Jones led the way for the Jaspers (12-18, 8-11) with 22 points. Devin Dinkins added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

