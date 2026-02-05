Blackwell puts up 23, Marist knocks off Rider 81-52

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell scored 23 points as Marist beat Rider 81-52 on Thursday. Blackwell shot 9 for…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell scored 23 points as Marist beat Rider 81-52 on Thursday.

Blackwell shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes (16-7, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jason Schofield scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field. Justin Menard shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from beyond the arc) to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and nine assists.

The Broncs (3-19, 2-11) were led by Aasim Burton, who posted 18 points. Davis Bynum added eight points and three steals, and Zion Cruz also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

