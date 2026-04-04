Xzayvier Brown scores 21 to lead Oklahoma over Baylor 82-69 in CBC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-69 victory over Baylor on Saturday…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-69 victory over Baylor on Saturday in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown.

Oklahoma (21-15) will play in the championship game on Sunday against the winner of the second semifinal between West Virginia and Creighton.

Brown made 7 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Sooners, adding seven rebounds and six assists. Tae Davis had 18 points, Derrion Reid scored 17 and Nijel Pack added 15 as the quartet combined to make 25 of 49 shots and help Oklahoma shoot 50% overall.

Isaac Williams and Tounde Yessoufou led Baylor (17-17) with 15 points apiece. Cameron Carr had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Dan Skillings Jr. scored 12 off the bench.

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