Binghamton visits Smith and Maine

Binghamton Bearcats (18-10, 10-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (16-12, 11-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (18-10, 10-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (16-12, 11-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Binghamton after Adrianna Smith scored 20 points in Maine’s 60-59 win against the Albany Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Maine has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 10-5 in America East play. Binghamton ranks seventh in the America East with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 10.0.

Maine is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Maine allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Binghamton won 62-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Bennett led Binghamton with 14 points, and Smith led Maine with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett is averaging 14.1 points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 63.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.