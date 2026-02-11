Binghamton hosts Vermont following Johnson’s 26-point game

Vermont Catamounts (15-10, 7-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-20, 1-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (15-10, 7-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-20, 1-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Binghamton after Ben Johnson scored 26 points in Vermont’s 80-57 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 5-6 on their home court. Binghamton is eighth in the America East in rebounding with 28.9 rebounds. Zyier Beverly paces the Bearcats with 5.1 boards.

The Catamounts are 7-3 in America East play. Vermont scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Binghamton is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Binghamton gives up.

The Bearcats and Catamounts face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 assists for the Bearcats. Wes Peterson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gus Yalden is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

