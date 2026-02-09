Bethune-Cookman knocks off Texas Southern 79-69 in OT, extends winning streak to 8

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Andrews scored 17 points to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Texas Southern 79-69 in overtime on…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Andrews scored 17 points to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Texas Southern 79-69 in overtime on Monday night.

Andrews added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (13-11, 10-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jakobi Heady totaled 16 points and six rebounds. Arterio Morris scored 14.

The Tigers (7-15, 5-6) were led by Bryce Roberts with 16 points. Jaylen Wysinger added 11 points and five steals. Troy Hupstead had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

