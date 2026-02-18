Bethune-Cookman hosts Alabama State after Smith’s 20-point showing

Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12, 9-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-20, 4-9 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12, 9-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-20, 4-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Bethune-Cookman after Taylor Smith scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 79-71 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 at home. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 9.7 assists per game led by Jordan Brooks averaging 2.4.

The Lady Hornets are 9-4 in SWAC play. Alabama State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 6.2 points for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Shamya Reid averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc. C.Simpson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.