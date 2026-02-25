Bethune-Cookman faces Grambling, looks to halt 3-game slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-22, 4-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-17, 7-7 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-22, 4-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-17, 7-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Grambling.

The Tigers are 7-5 on their home court. Grambling leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Shaniah Nunn leads the Tigers with 8.0 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 4-11 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.2 turnovers per game.

Grambling scores 63.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 67.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 55.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 63.7 Grambling gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Grambling won the last matchup 67-60 on Jan. 10. Nunn scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunn is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daimoni Dorsey is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Madison Holden is averaging 9.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

