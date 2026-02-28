Bernie Blunt puts up 24, Mercyhurst takes down Stonehill 75-72 in OT

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 24 points as Mercyhurst beat Stonehill 75-72 in overtime on Saturday. Blunt…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 24 points as Mercyhurst beat Stonehill 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Blunt also contributed four steals for the Lakers (15-16, 10-8 NEC). Jake Lemelman scored 20 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Qadir Martin shot 6 of 10 from the field and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Chas Stinson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (11-20, 8-10). Davante Hackett added 15 points for Stonehill. Ethan Meuser finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Due to Division I transition rules, Mercyhurst is eligible for the conference tournament but not the NCAA Tournament. The NEC Tournament begins on Wednesday at campus sites.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

