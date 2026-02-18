Bennett’s 22 lead Dayton over George Mason 82-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Bennett had 22 points in Dayton’s 82-67 win against George Mason on Wednesday. Bennett shot…

Bennett shot 7 of 11 (5 of 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L’Etang scored 21 points and added six rebounds.

Jahari Long led the Patriots (21-6, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jermahri Hill added 15 points for George Mason. Riley Allenspach had 12 points.

Dayton took the lead for good with 19:44 left in the first half. The score was 43-36 at halftime, with L’Etang racking up 12 points. Dayton outscored George Mason by eight points over the final half, while Bennett led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

