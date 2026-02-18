Bennett leads UC Davis against CSU Fullerton after 26-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (15-10, 11-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (19-7, 12-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (15-10, 11-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (19-7, 12-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on CSU Fullerton after Ryann Bennett scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 77-66 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Megan Norris leads the Aggies with 13.1 boards.

The Titans are 11-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

UC Davis is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.2% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Davis allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cristina Jones is averaging 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and four steals for the Titans. Maddy Tauro is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 15.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

