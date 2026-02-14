Belmont hosts von Schlegell and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (0-25, 0-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-9, 11-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-25, 0-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-9, 11-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Belmont after Allia von Schlegell scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 95-69 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 8-4 on their home court. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Beacons are 0-14 against conference opponents. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Milana Nenadic averaging 3.9.

Belmont is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 55.6 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 67.2 Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Beacons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Eubank is averaging 6.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kamryn Winch is averaging four points and 5.5 rebounds for the Beacons. von Schlegell is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 59.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.