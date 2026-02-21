Belmont faces Bradley after Banks’ 26-point game

Belmont Bruins (16-10, 12-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-9, 11-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (16-10, 12-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-9, 11-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Bradley after Jailyn Banks scored 26 points in Belmont’s 83-78 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Braves are 10-1 on their home court. Bradley is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bruins have gone 12-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Bradley makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Belmont averages 70.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 65.7 Bradley gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Belmont won the last meeting 78-57 on Jan. 2. Hilary Fuller scored 20 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 17.9 points. Maya Foz is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Quinn Eubank is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.