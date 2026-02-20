Belmont aims for 25th victory of season in matchup with Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (10-18, 3-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (24-4, 14-3 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (10-18, 3-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (24-4, 14-3 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Bruins host the Indiana State.

The Bruins have gone 11-2 in home games. Belmont averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Drew Scharnowski with 2.6.

The Sycamores are 3-14 in conference matchups. Indiana State is 2-6 in one-possession games.

Belmont averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Belmont gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Indiana State won 81-80 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Camp Wagner led Indiana State with 17 points, and Tyler Lundblade led Belmont with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lundblade is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.9 points. Eoin Dillon is shooting 58.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

