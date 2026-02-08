Battie, Boyd lead Wichita State to 75-61 victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dillon Battie scored 19 points and Karon Boyd added a double-double to help Wichita State defeat…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dillon Battie scored 19 points and Karon Boyd added a double-double to help Wichita State defeat Tulane 75-61 on Sunday.

Battie added nine rebounds and three steals for the Shockers (15-9, 7-4 American Conference). Boyd had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace the Green Wave (13-10, 4-6). Tyler Ringgold added 13 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 9:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Battie had nine points for a 31-26 lead at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.