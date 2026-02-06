Bascoe leads Villanova against Georgetown after 27-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (12-11, 5-9 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-5, 11-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-11, 5-9 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-5, 11-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Georgetown after Jasmine Bascoe scored 27 points in Villanova’s 67-57 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 at home. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 73.0 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Hoyas are 5-9 in conference matchups. Georgetown is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Villanova averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Hoyas meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryanne Allen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc. Bascoe is averaging 18 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Khia Miller is scoring 10.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hoyas. Destiny Agubata is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

