Bascoe and the Villanova Wildcats take on conference foe Seton Hall

Villanova Wildcats (22-6, 15-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 12-6 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova visit Savannah Catalon and Seton Hall on Thursday.

The Pirates are 10-4 in home games. Seton Hall is third in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Catalon averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats have gone 15-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Seton Hall averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won the last meeting 72-55 on Dec. 20. Bascoe scored 20 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariana Valenzuela averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Catalon is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Bascoe averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Denae Carter is averaging 9.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

