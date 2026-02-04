Barkley’s 15 help East Tennessee State down Furman 75-71 in OT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Barkley scored 15 points and East Tennessee State beat Furman 75-71 in overtime on…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Barkley scored 15 points and East Tennessee State beat Furman 75-71 in overtime on Wednesday.

Barkley shot 4 of 13 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (17-7, 9-2 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 (2 of 4 from 3-point range). Jordan McCullum finished 6 of 10 from the field for 14 points.

The Paladins (16-8, 7-4) were led by Alex Wilkins, who recorded 19 points. Cooper Bowser added 18 points and eight rebounds for Furman. Charles Johnston had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

