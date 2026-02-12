Barker scores 22 as No. 22 Tennessee women rout Missouri 98-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Janiah Barker scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Talaysia Cooper added 17 points and four…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Janiah Barker scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Talaysia Cooper added 17 points and four steals, and No. 22 Tennessee rolled past Missouri 98-53 on Thursday night.

Barker shot 9 of 16 from the field and 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lady Vols (16-6, 8-2 Southeastern Conference), who had lost three of their last four games.

Alyssa Latham added 15 points (7-for-10 shooting), Nya Robertson scored 14, and Deniya Prawl notched her first career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols took a double-digit lead just under eight minutes into the contest and stretched their advantage to 30 with a 9-0 run in the second quarter. They held a 53-22 lead at the half. Barker scored 16 points and shot 6 for 9 in the first half, and Latham added 10 points. Tennessee shot 55% as a team in the opening half and held Mizzou to 27%.

The Tigers (16-11, 4-8) were paced by Grace Slaughter’s 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Shannon Dowell added 11 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Mizzou dropped their second straight contest after a three-game win streak.

Up next

Mizzou hosts Auburn on Feb. 19.

Tennessee hosts No. 4 Texas on Sunday.

