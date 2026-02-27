Banks and New Orleans host McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (25-4, 19-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-25, 3-17 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (25-4, 19-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-25, 3-17 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts McNeese after Lauren Banks scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 74-64 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers are 1-12 on their home court. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland with 11.9 assists per game led by Shanihya Brown averaging 3.9.

The Cowgirls have gone 19-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 19-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Orleans’ average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Orleans allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. McNeese won the last matchup 77-41 on Jan. 24. Jalencia Pierre scored 13 points to help lead the Cowgirls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brialle Washington is averaging 10.3 points for the Privateers. Banks is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dakota Howard is averaging 12.8 points, six rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 70.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 15.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

