Ball State hosts Banks and UMass

UMass Minutemen (15-13, 6-9 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (15-13, 6-9 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Ball State after Marcus Banks scored 24 points in UMass’ 86-82 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals are 5-7 on their home court. Ball State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Minutemen have gone 6-9 against MAC opponents. UMass scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Ball State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 10.6 more points per game (80.9) than Ball State allows (70.3).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UMass won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 10. Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points to help lead the Minutemen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is averaging 12.9 points for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Banks is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.