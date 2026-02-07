Baldwin has 19 as Cornell takes down Columbia 88-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Baldwin’s 19 points helped Cornell defeat Columbia 88-67 on Saturday. Baldwin had 10 rebounds for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Baldwin’s 19 points helped Cornell defeat Columbia 88-67 on Saturday.

Baldwin had 10 rebounds for the Big Red (11-10, 4-4 Ivy League). Adam Hinton scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Cooper Noardfinished with 12 points.

The Lions (14-8, 3-5) were led by Kenny Noland, who posted 21 points. Columbia also got 13 points from Connor Igoe.

