Bailey’s 26 points lead Incarnate Word over Lamar 72-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey had 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 72-60 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Bailey shot 7 for 16 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (12-18, 7-14 Southland Conference). Tahj Staveskie shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 21 points. Love Bettis had nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Rob Lee Jr. led the Cardinals (12-18, 7-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Braden East added 16 points and seven rebounds for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker also had 11 points and four assists. The loss was the Cardinals’ seventh straight.

The Cardinals took the lead with 13:51 left in the first half and never relinquished it, using a 13-1 run to build a double-digit lead they held for most of the contest.

