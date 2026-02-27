Bacchus leads North Alabama against West Georgia after 20-point showing

North Alabama Lions (9-19, 4-13 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-10 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (9-19, 4-13 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-10 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits West Georgia after Donte Bacchus scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 73-68 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves have gone 9-5 in home games. West Georgia has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 4-13 in conference matchups. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 9.6.

West Georgia averages 76.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 78.0 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game West Georgia allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. West Georgia won 82-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Josh Smith led West Georgia with 28 points, and Bacchus led North Alabama with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wolves. Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Lions. Bacchus is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

