Awoke puts up 15 as Wagner defeats New Haven 65-62

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — John Awoke had 15 points in Wagner’s 65-62 victory over New Haven on Thursday.

Awoke shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (12-16, 7-10 Northeast Conference). Nick Jones scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Travis Gray had 10 points and shot 2 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jabri Fitzpatrick led the way for the Chargers (13-17, 8-9) with 21 points. New Haven also got 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks from Andre Pasha. Najimi George finished with 10 points.

