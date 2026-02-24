Austin Peay hosts Vaz and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-7, 13-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-11, 7-9 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-7, 13-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-11, 7-9 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Joseana Vaz scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 69-54 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Governors have gone 5-8 at home. Austin Peay is seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Lameria Thomas paces the Governors with 6.8 boards.

The Colonels are 13-3 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN scoring 72.9 points per game while shooting 42.5%.

Austin Peay scores 68.3 points, 8.0 more per game than the 60.3 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Kentucky won 67-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Vaz led Eastern Kentucky with 33 points, and Anovia Sheals led Austin Peay with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 10.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Governors. Sheals is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 9.4 points, four assists and two steals for the Colonels. Vaz is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

