Auburn standout Keyshawn Hall could return at Mississippi State after benching

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, is practicing with the team and could return to the court at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Hall sat out a loss to 20th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday and was benched for the final 12-plus minutes of last week’s loss to No. 19 Vanderbilt. Auburn (14-11, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Commodores 33-29 without him.

Tigers coach Steven Pearl said last week that Hall was “out indefinitely” after failing to “live up to the standards and expectations of our program.”

“He had a great practice (Monday), and he is out there getting shots up right now,” Pearl said Tuesday. “Hope for another great practice today.”

Pearl declined to offer more clarity on Hall’s status ahead of the road game.

Hall ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. Hall, who previously played at UNLV, George Mason and Central Florida, is shooting 40.6% from the field and averaging 6.8 rebounds a game.

The Tigers’ final six games of the regular season include home matchups against Kentucky (17-8, 8-4) and No. 25 Alabama (18-7, 8-4).

