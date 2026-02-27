Auburn hosts Ole Miss following Hall’s 26-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (11-17, 3-12 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-13, 6-9 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-17, 3-12 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-13, 6-9 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Ole Miss after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in Auburn’s 91-79 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers are 10-3 on their home court. Auburn averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Rebels have gone 3-12 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks seventh in the SEC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Auburn is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Ole Miss allows to opponents. Ole Miss averages 75.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 79.7 Auburn gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Auburn won the last matchup 78-66 on Jan. 21. Hall scored 19 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Storr is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Rebels: 0-10, averaging 73.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.