Asman leads Lipscomb against Eastern Kentucky after 25-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-16, 5-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 8-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Eastern Kentucky after Grant Asman scored 25 points in Lipscomb’s 86-78 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bisons have gone 11-1 at home. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 18.2 assists per game led by Mateo Esmeraldo averaging 6.8.

The Colonels have gone 5-7 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN allowing 80.8 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Lipscomb is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeraldo is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 assists for the Bisons. Asman is averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 13 points for the Colonels. Austin Ball is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

