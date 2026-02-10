Army hosts conference foe Boston University

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-15, 4-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-15, 4-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael McNair and Boston University visit Ryan Curry and Army in Patriot League play.

The Black Knights have gone 6-7 at home. Army is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 5-7 in Patriot League play. Boston University is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Army is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chance Gladden is averaging 13.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Terriers. McNair is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.