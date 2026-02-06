Arkansas State visits Eastern Michigan after Rose’s 21-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-4, 11-1 Sun Belt) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-11, 4-7 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-4, 11-1 Sun Belt) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-11, 4-7 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Eastern Michigan after Crislyn Rose scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 78-70 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Wolves are 7-3 on the road. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.6.

Eastern Michigan scores 68.3 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 66.9 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 11.4 more points per game (78.5) than Eastern Michigan gives up (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Hill is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.3 points. Sisi Eleko is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 36.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Red Wolves. Rose is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 16.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

