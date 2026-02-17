Arkansas State visits Burks and Texas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-7, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-7, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Arkansas State after Saniya Burks scored 22 points in Texas State’s 86-77 loss to the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Bobcats are 7-6 on their home court. Texas State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves are 11-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 281st in college basketball averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 28.3% from deep. Mia Tarver leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Texas State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Red Wolves meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burks is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 13.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 14.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

