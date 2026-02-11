Arkansas State knocks off Louisiana-Monroe 103-70

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-70 on Wednesday. Harmon added five…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-70 on Wednesday.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Red Wolves (16-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Chandler Jackson had 14 points and six assists while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kyle Hayman shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Krystian Lewis finished with 32 points and two steals for the Warhawks (4-22, 1-12). Lavell Brodnex added 20 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Monroe. MJ Russell also had nine points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

