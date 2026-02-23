Arkansas State hosts Troy after Dyer’s 21-point performance

Troy Trojans (23-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-7, 13-3 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (23-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-7, 13-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Arkansas State after Zay Dyer scored 21 points in Troy’s 97-80 win against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks 251st in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.1% from deep. Mia Tarver leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The Trojans are 14-2 in conference matchups. Troy leads college basketball with 16.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 4.8.

Arkansas State scores 77.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 69.8 Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Troy won the last meeting 86-64 on Jan. 10. Fortuna Ngnawo scored 21 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynter Rogers is averaging 5.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Zyion Shannon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ngnawo is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

