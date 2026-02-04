Arkansas State earns 70-66 victory against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christian Harmon scored 16 points as Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 70-66 on Wednesday night. Harmon…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christian Harmon scored 16 points as Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Harmon added five rebounds and three steals for the Red Wolves (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Joey Chammaa scored 13 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Kyle Hayman had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The Chanticleers (14-11, 7-6) were led by Josh Beadle, who finished with 16 points. AJ Dancier added 12 points for Coastal Carolina. Reggie Hill finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

