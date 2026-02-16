Arizona takes on Colorado following Cornfield’s 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (18-8, 9-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-14, 2-12 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (18-8, 9-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-14, 2-12 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Colorado after Lani Cornfield scored 24 points in Arizona’s 75-69 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 11-7 on their home court. Arizona is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buffaloes are 9-5 in Big 12 play. Colorado averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.9 steals. Cornfield is averaging 12.9 points, five assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tabitha Betson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.