Arizona State visits Williams and Iowa State

Arizona State Sun Devils (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 8-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30…

Arizona State Sun Devils (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 8-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Arizona State after Jada Williams scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 76-72 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cyclones are 14-2 in home games. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 scoring 82.7 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 18-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State scores 82.7 points, 23.3 more per game than the 59.4 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 67.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 65.2 Iowa State allows to opponents.

The Cyclones and Sun Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is averaging 25.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Williams is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Marley Washenitz is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

