Arizona plays Houston in conference matchup

Houston Cougars (7-20, 1-15 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-16, 2-14 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (7-20, 1-15 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-16, 2-14 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TK Pitts and Houston take on Lani Cornfield and Arizona in Big 12 action.

The Wildcats have gone 11-8 at home. Arizona has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 1-15 in Big 12 play. Houston averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 5-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona averages 70.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 73.1 Houston allows. Houston’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Wildcats and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Cornfield is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Briana Peguero is averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Kyndall Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.