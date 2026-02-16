Archie scores 24 to propel McNeese to 75-64 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie had 24 points to guide McNeese to a 75-64 victory over Northwestern State on…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie had 24 points to guide McNeese to a 75-64 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Archie shot 9 for 18, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the Cowboys (22-5, 15-3 Southland Conference). Larry Johnson added 15 points and three steals. Jacolb Cole scored nine.

Micah Thomas led the Demons (8-19, 6-12) with 27 points. Willie Williams and Izzy Miles both finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

