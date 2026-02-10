Appalachian State visits Georgia Southern after Dunn’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Appalachian State after Khayri Dunn scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-71 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Luke Wilson averaging 7.7.

Georgia Southern scores 81.0 points, 16.9 more per game than the 64.1 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Spudd Webb is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Jalen Tot is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging nine points. Kasen Jennings is shooting 36.1% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

