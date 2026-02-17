AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 12 TCU’s Olivia Miles

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 15 of the season: Olivia Miles, TCU…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 15 of the season:

Olivia Miles, TCU

The graduate guard led No. 12 TCU to a pair of wins over top-20 teams last week, with victories over Baylor and West Virginia. Miles had 40 points, hitting 10 3-pointers, in the win over the Bears. Seven of those came in the third quarter, when she had 25 points. Miles averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals in the two wins.

Runner-up

Olivia Olson, No. 6 Michigan. The sophomore guard averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists in a pair of wins while shooting 55% from the field and 92% from the free-throw line. She now has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games, the last of which was a 23-point effort in a win over rival Michigan State.

Honorable mention

Azzi Fudd, No. 1 UConn; Clara Strack, No. 16 Kentucky; Riley Weiss, Columbia.

Keep an eye on

High Point graduate guard Aaliyah Collins averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 assists, four steals and 2.5 blocks in a win and a loss last week. She matched a career high with 29 points in a victory over Charleston Southern while also having five steals. Collins also had 24 points, six assists and three steals in an overtime loss to Longwood that was for first place in the Big South Conference.

