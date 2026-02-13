Anumgba leads Toledo against Eastern Michigan after 20-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-12, 4-8 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-10, 6-5 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-12, 4-8 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-10, 6-5 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Eastern Michigan after Patricia Anumgba scored 20 points in Toledo’s 71-67 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Rockets have gone 9-3 in home games. Toledo ranks third in the MAC in team defense, allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-8 against conference opponents. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Toledo averages 66.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 68.1 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.0 per game Toledo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Fedd-Robinson is scoring 11.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rockets. Anumgba is averaging 14.3 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.