Anderson leads Texas State against South Alabama after 23-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (10-13, 6-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-14, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits South Alabama after Kyra Anderson scored 23 points in Texas State’s 71-69 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Jaguars have gone 7-5 at home. South Alabama gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bobcats are 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

South Alabama averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 40.7% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is shooting 55.0% and averaging 11.7 points for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KP Parr is averaging four points and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

