American visits Boston University after Adler’s 24-point performance

American Eagles (6-21, 4-12 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-18, 5-11 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts American after Anete Adler scored 24 points in Boston University’s 76-61 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Terriers are 3-9 on their home court. Boston University gives up 60.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-12 in Patriot play. American is eighth in the Patriot scoring 54.6 points per game and is shooting 35.9%.

Boston University is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% American allows to opponents. American’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (38.9%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. American won the last meeting 53-45 on Jan. 3. Molly Driscoll scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adler is averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Anastasiia Semenova is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Driscoll is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.