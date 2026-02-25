Amari Allen scores 23 points to lead No. 17 Alabama to 100-75 win over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amari Allen scored 23 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 18, and No. 17 Alabama cruised to…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amari Allen scored 23 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 18, and No. 17 Alabama cruised to a 100-75 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Aden Holloway had 16 for the Crimson Tide (21-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference), who started the game with five 3-pointers in a 15-2 run on their way to a season-high 16 3s in the first half. It was Alabama’s ninth straight game with at least 10 made 3-pointers.

Alabama leading scorer Labaron Philon missed the game with a left leg injury, coach Nate Oats said. Freshman London Jemison started in his place, which marked the team’s 13th different starting lineup this season — the most since Oats has coached the team (2019-present).

The Crimson Tide led 66-33 at halftime and pulled ahead by 39, knocking down 22 3-pointers (22 for 50), the most by an SEC team in conference play this season. Six different players connected on at least two 3-pointers and the team reached 100 points for the eighth time this season.

Mississippi State (13-15, 5-10) struggled offensively, particularly in the first half. Leading scorer Josh Hubbard, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading scorer at 22 points per game, scored 11 — his third lowest output this season.

Achor Achor had 18 to lead the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs outscored Alabama in the second half 42-37 margin, but the deficit was far too great to make up.

Mississippi State hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Alabama travels to Tennessee on Saturday.

