Alvey scores 22 in Lehigh’s 78-69 victory against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey’s 22 points helped Lehigh defeat Lafayette 78-69 on Saturday.

Alvey had nine rebounds and four steals for the Mountain Hawks (12-15, 8-6 Patriot League). Joshua Ingram added 20 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor while they also had five assists. Nasir Whitlock shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Caleb Williams led the Leopards (8-19, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and six assists. Lafayette also got 19 points from Andrew Phillips. Ryan Pettit also had 10 points and four steals.

Lehigh used a 17-0 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 61-48 with 7:44 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ingram scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

