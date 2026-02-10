Alvarado, North Alabama Lions take on the West Georgia Wolves

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (15-8, 8-4 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (15-8, 8-4 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexsandra Alvarado and North Alabama take on Sydne Tolbert and West Georgia on Wednesday.

The Wolves have gone 12-1 in home games. West Georgia is third in the ASUN scoring 72.2 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Lions are 7-5 against conference opponents. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Jackson averaging 5.3.

West Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Lions face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Jones is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 14.3 points. Tolbert is averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Alvarado averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

